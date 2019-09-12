This May, Wapsie Valley conducted interviews for a new FFA Advisor after Adam Saquitne announced his decision to continue his teaching career at Union High School.
A short time later, Wyatt Forsyth was hired as the new teacher, advisor and role model.
He is ecstatic about this school year and everything that comes with it. At the moment, he’s working on getting to know all of his students and everyone in the Wapsie Valley community.
When asked about his new job, Mr. Forsyth said, “I am very excited to take on my new role here at Wapsie Valley High School. I can’t wait to build relationships and see students exceed beyond what their own comfort zone consists of.
“The foundation within this FFA Chapter is outstanding, and I plan on sticking to what keeps this chapter successful as well.”
All of the members are excited to see where this new change will bring our chapter and look forward to continue working with Mr. Forsyth.