It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of the W-SR Community Schools Foundation — I am incredibly excited about the grants we have been able to extend and the grant capabilities that exist in our future.
I volunteer my time with the Foundation because I believe in the mission of the school and the Foundation. We know that school funding does not cover all of the needs of the district and this is one way to help tell our story to generous supporters.
My wife, Heidi, and I give to the Foundation in part because our two children have had such wonderful experiences at W-SR. We have engaged and dedicated teachers and administrators who are wholeheartedly focused on student success both in and out of the classroom.
Consider getting involved in the W-SR Community Schools Foundation by joining one of committees, serving on the board, or giving. By volunteering your time and talent, you will have the opportunity to learn about the exciting ways we are supporting student learning!