Voters will have the opportunity to elect four members of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County Council at the Nov. 6, 2020, general election.
“The council members elected this year will be involved in bringing educational opportunities to Bremer County for the next four years,” said Ron Lenth, Director for Bremer County Extension and Outreach. ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County educational programming is a cooperative effort involving local citizens, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Extension council members are elected at large, and all voters in the county are eligible to vote for four candidates.
Candidates on this year’s ballot include: Dave Drape, Waverly; Abbe Rippe, Denver; Melinda Schroeder, Sumner; and Mary Beth Zelle, Waverly.
Carryover council members whose terms continue thru 2022 are: Nancy Foelske, Tripoli; Mark Lenius, Waverly; Jason Lobeck, Tripoli; and Chris Pries, Plainfield.
Successful candidates will take office in January 2021. Extension council members make programming and budget decisions for ISU Extension and Outreach in Bremer County. They work with decision makers, build relationships, and address local issues. Extension council members are advocates, stewards, and everyday citizens who link people with life-changing programs. Through partnerships, they provide resources, research and education to assist Iowans.
ISU Extension and Outreach has 100 field offices, providing local access to extension programs in all 99 counties. For more information, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer or contact the county office at 319-882-4275.