Charles Westfall, Jr, 32, from Clarion, Donald Rundall III, 42, from Stratford, Jami Stupka, 29, from Ames, and Leah Hanson, 32, from Cedar Rapids, received prison terms, ranging from over 8 years to time served for their roles in a conspiracy to steal, possess, and traffic firearms.
Donald Rundall III and Leah Hanson were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Jami Stupka was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, and Charles Westfall, Jr., was convicted of one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Evidence presented by the United States in court revealed before on or about June 17, 2017, Donald Rundall, III and Leah Hanson identified M.C.’s home to Charles Westfall, Jr. and Jami Stupka as containing valuables including firearms. On or about June 17, 2017, defendant Donald Rundall, III, using a crowbar broke into M.C.’s Humboldt County home and garage.
Defendants Charles Westfall, Jr., Donald Rundall, III, Jami Stupka and Leah Hanson stole valuables including a Mossberg 535 12-gauge shotgun. The weapon and other valuables were concealed at Livermore Mini Storage Units, Leah Hanson’s home as well as other places.
Defendants Charles Westfall, Jr. and Jami Stupka took a stolen TV and the stolen firearm to be bartered, sold, and dispose of to B.H. in exchange for methamphetamine. Charles Westfall, Jr. and Jami Stupka, paid Donald Rundall, III and Leah Hanson in methamphetamine because they expected to obtain methamphetamine in exchange for the TV and firearm. B.H. subsequently sold the firearm to a felon, who could not have lawfully purchased a firearm.
Rundall was sentenced on May 1, Hanson was sentenced on July 8, Westfall was sentenced on June 26, and Stupka was sentenced on June 19, in United States District Court in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Rundall was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment, Westfall was sentenced to 104 months’ and 29 days’ imprisonment, and Stupka and Hanson were each sentenced to time served. Rundall, Hanson, Westfall, and Stupka each must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Westfall and Rundall are being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until they can be transported to a federal prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office has prosecuted this case with support from its Project Guardian partners. For more information about Project Guardian, please see https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1217186/download.
The case was investigated by the United States Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Humboldt County and Wright County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Eagle Grove, Iowa Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Mikala M. Steenholdt and Forde Fairchild.