Four Wartburg College professors were granted tenure and promotion during the college’s Board of Regents meeting in February. Those awarded tenure are:

• Brian McQueen, an assistant professor of sociology, criminology and criminal justice. McQueen earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University, a master’s degree from Pittsburgh State University and a doctorate from Washington State University.

• Richard Snyder, an assistant professor of education. Snyder earned his bachelor’s degree from Trinity College and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. He earned his doctorate from the University of Northern Iowa.

• Stephanie TeKippe, an assistant professor of education. TeKippe earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, a master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and her doctorate from the University of Phoenix.

• Nicki Toliver, assistant professor of music. Toliver earned a bachelor’s degree from Concordia College, a master’s degree from Arizona State University and a doctorate from North Dakota State University.

In September, their rank will be promoted to associate professor. In addition, Samantha Larimer Bousquet will be promoted from associate professor of biology to a full professor.

The board also approved emeritus status for two faculty members who will be retiring this spring: Keith McClung, professor of biology, and Fred Waldstein, professor of political science.