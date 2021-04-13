Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2021 will showcase works from four students beginning Thursday, April 8, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
No formal reception for this exhibit will be held, but guests are invited to explore the show during daily open hours.
Featured artists will be seniors:
• Bergan Blommers, Manchester
• Sam Madson, Omaha, Nebraska
• Lydia Revier, Owatonna, Minnesota
• Emma Williams, Osage
The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All patrons must adhere to Wartburg College’s COVID-19 mitigation policies by wearing a mask and maintaining a safe social distance while viewing artwork. Guests also are invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.