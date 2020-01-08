Two bits of good news for subscribers of Waverly Utilities cable TV and internet services.
First, the municipal telecommunications operator has settled with News Corp, the parent company of Fox News and Business channels and Fox Sports 1 and 2 (FS1 and FS2), to keep those channels in the lineup. Secondly, broadband customers may notice a big increase in their connection speeds without paying more.
Jen Bloker, director of marketing and public information for Waverly Utilities, told Waverly Newspapers by email that the Fox deal will increase the rates for subscribers by 8% as of July 1. Basic cable customers will pay $25.43 per month, up from $23.55 currently, while expanded cable subscribers will pay $90.12 per month, a $6.67 boost from the current $83.45.
In December, the utility announced it could have dropped those channels if an equitable agreement couldn’t have been reached by the end of 2019. In a Facebook post, Waverly Utilities stated that News Corp had asked for a much larger increase in carriage fees.
Meanwhile, the utilities’ Board of Trustees approved a measure to double Internet speeds without raising prices during the Dec. 10 board meeting.
Customers who subscribe to the 100Mb (megabit) Internet have been increased to 250Mb and the 250Mb Internet subscribers will now receive 500Mb.
In addition, Internet subscribers with 1Gb (gitabit) service will see their price decrease from $149.95 per month to $99.95 per month. The price reduction puts WU at a competitive advantage when it comes to Internet bandwidth and pricing.
“Waverly Utilities chose to increase bandwidth as more and more connected devices are added in our homes,” stated Telecom Director Jeff Magsamen. “Streaming devices alone make up approximately 75% of all consumer Internet traffic and 71% of U.S. broadband households have a connected entertainment device.”
Currently in the U.S., there are approximately eight connected devices per person, a number expected to climb to 13.6 per person by 2022 according to The Internet & Television Association.
A random sampling of 25 WU Internet customers shows an average of 10 devices connected to the Internet during the day. The number of devices online at each home increases after 5 p.m.
With more video streaming, home security, smart watches and Internet devices, the demands for more bandwidth are on the rise, prompting WU’s decision to up its standard speeds at no additional cost to customers.