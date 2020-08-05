A Waverly-based district court judge believes trying to impanel juries during the COVID-19 pandemic will be very hard when criminal and civil trials needing them resume in September.
Judge Christopher Foy told Waverly Newspapers in a follow-up interview Tuesday following a recent remote meeting of his fellow arbiters in District 2A that he would rate the difficulty level at “an eight or nine” out of 10.
“At this stage, we’ve only talked about the beginning,” Foy said. “We only touched on what happens when we get our jury picked, and there’s 12 or 14 people — where do we put them in the courtroom as the testimony’s presented? How do we handle breaks? Where do they deliberate?
“At the (Bremer County) Courthouse, we have two jury rooms. I don’t know if we can put 14 people in both of them and give them 6 feet of space, and then the other thing is how do they communicate between rooms?”
He said basically, there isn’t a courtroom in District 2A, which includes Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties, that has the space necessary to socially distance a 12-member jury needed for a criminal trial, much less an eight-member panel used for civil cases.
Jury trials are scheduled to restart around Sept. 14, with the first Bremer County case set for Sept. 23, according to Foy.
“It’s going to be very difficult,” he said. “The thought of having to go through questions for four, five or six different groups of prospective jurors until we get enough that we’ll be able to pick from, that’s going to be a very tedious process, especially for the judge and the attorneys.”
Foy also contemplated on the attitude of the prospective jurors, which there will be more being called. Prior to the pandemic, summons were sent to between 50 to 80 people to serve, but the Iowa Supreme Court advised increasing the numbers by about 50%.
“Where if we thought before we needed to call 80, we’re going to send out notices to 120,” Foy said. “We anticipate that judges will need to spend quite a bit more time dealing with requests to be excused from serving than we normally would in other circumstances.”
In an order signed by Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen issued July 22, courts are advised to limit the number of simultaneous jury trials, modify schedules, send out summons earlier than usual and possibly consider alternative sites that have larger spaces. Foy heard anecdotes that District 7, which includes the Quad Cities area, that judges there were able to find larger buildings to hold court.
However, he said there are logistical issues that would need to be settled when taking jury selection, a trial or hearing outside of the courthouse. That would include internet access, use of a sound system and who would be cleaning up the site after use.
Along with those, the Iowa Judicial Branch budget is flat for Fiscal Year 2021 and likely won’t cover increases in costs to insurance premiums and others.
“There’s no money set aside to rent other facilities,” Foy said. “We’d be asking for facilities who would be willing to donate use of their space.
“Let’s say some civic group has a meeting space … that they would allow us to use. We wouldn’t be able to pay any rent. … It’s going to be challenging that way, but we want to look at it, because the alternative is that we’ll have to do our questioning of prospective jurors in shifts.”
He added that the judges in District 2A have to figure out how to satisfy different variables with jury selection.
“Every time we would talk through an issue and feel like, ‘Oh gosh, this might work,’ somebody would raise another issue that none of us had thought about,” Foy said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s back to square one.’”