Back in January 2016, we helped Fozzie off an abandoned rural property in Grundy County during extreme frigid weather this area experienced during that time period.
Awesome news: After waiting over four years, Fozzie found his forever home. His wonderful forever mom is going to give him all the time he needs to settle into her home.
He is a shy kitty at first, but with time and patience he is a great cat and very sweet. We are very happy for Fozzie and his new mom.
Consider a shy cat today. Just give them extra time to adjust to your home, it is really worth the wait.
