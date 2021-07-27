Frances Irene Hill, 95, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Frances was born on November 4, 1924, south of Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of James P. and Nora (Shipp) White. Frances attended the Smith Grove Country School in rural Plainfield and graduated in 1943 from Waverly High School. On February 23, 1947, Frances was united in marriage to Leonard L. Hill at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple lived near Horton and Nashua and eventually settled just north of Waverly where Frances and Leonard raised their four children and ran their family farm.
Frances attended Trinity United Methodist Church. During the years her children were growing up, she was an active 4-H leader and judge at the Bremer County Fair. Frances had a great love for family and that carried through to her countless hours of research on family Genealogy. Fran enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She would say they were like snowflakes — no two alike — all have their own personalities. She was a woman of quiet strength who found a lesson to teach in every activity, always encouraging exploration about new topics while finding ways to make learning fun. For many years, Frances was very involved with the Bremer County Historical Society and the Plainfield-Horton Historical Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, art/crafts. Frances continued her passion for art/crafts during her stay at the Bartels Lutheran Home by participating in a weekly crafting group and entering projects into the Bremer County Fair in 2018 and 2019 winning several blue ribbons.
Frances is survived by a daughter Cindy Hill (Rich), of Park Rapids Minnesota, son, Alan “Pete” Hill (Bev), of Loveland, Colorado, son-in-law, Jim Gates, and daughter-in-law Wynette Hill, both of Shell Rock, and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Lee and Bonnie Kollenkark . She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Paula (Franco) Hill Pizano, of Marion, Iowa, BJ (Sabra Aswegan) Hill, of Windsor, Colorado, Christopher Roland, of Estes Park, Colorado, Megan (Matt Kuempel) Gates, of Decorah, Dan (Angelica Kallenberg) Gates, of Davis, California, Tara Hill, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Zach Hill, of Shell Rock. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Savannah, Sawyer, Sophia Kabance and Selah Hill-Dale, of Marion, Nate and Alana Hill, of Windsor, Colorado, Kelley Gates, and Bowen and Everly Kuempel, of Decorah. Since her passing, her brother George White and his wife Dorothy have both passed away.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hill, her brother Wayne White, her daughter, Linda Gates, and her son James Hill.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community-Good Shepherd Chapel with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Burial of cremains will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Good Shepherd Chapel.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is assisting the family.