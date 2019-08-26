With school supplies in hand and smiles on their faces, Margaretta Carey Elementary students started the 2019-20 school year on Friday, Aug. 23.
During the first day festivities, students took photos with their friends and parents, while also figuring out where their class lines up in the morning.
Allison Frazell is beginning a new position at Margaretta Carey, as she is transitioning from a fifth and sixth grade teacher at the middle school to a Title I reading instructor.
On Friday, Frazell was excited to experience her first day of school at Margaretta Carey, just like the students.
“I’m excited for a new position here at Carey Elementary,” Frazell said. “This is a new adventure in Title I reading. I think everyone is excited, but I think everyone is also a little apprehensive about something new. There were lots of smiles, people taking pictures and talking about what happened this summer. I think everyone is pretty excited to get started.”
At Margaretta Carey, Frazell said the teachers and staff have a unique approach to learning.
It all comes down to doing what’s best for each individual student.
“When we think about learning, we think about what the kids need most,” Frazell said. “We really try to focus on individual needs and making sure that those needs are met. That we are also kind and respectful – we are trying to develop those character traits, too.”
One of the ways teachers ensure that students feel like an individual is by making them feel important.
First-grade teacher Joanna Heyer welcomed two of her students to school on Friday with a hug and smiled for a picture with those two students, Linley Heims and B.J. Krueger, for this reporter.
With each new school year come new students, teachers and experiences.
Frazell is hoping the 2019-20 school year provides Margaretta Carey students, teachers and staff with opportunities to learn and become better people.
In her new role at the elementary, Frazell is simply looking forward for the chance to work with younger students, especially on their reading skills.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know a lot of new kids,” Frazell said. “I love working with this age level, so it will be fun to work with some younger kids. I’m also looking forward to learning more about how to teach reading better.”