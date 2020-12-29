In cooperation with the Community Foundation, Frederika has completed various city park improvements for the year. Frederika is preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2021 so several projects were planned to prepare for the celebration that will take place during the annual July 4 celebration.
The City Park is the center of most activities with softball being a part of the annual event, but just one of many other activities planned for 2021. The cornerstone project was to add a shelter with tables to the existing concession stand near the ballpark.
In 2015 a new concession stand was built near the softball diamond with the support of the Community Foundation, the City of Frederika and the Frederika Softball League. The building serves as a snack shack for tournaments and league games at the ball diamond.
Since the building was built, Frederika has lost its only restaurant, and the park has become the gathering place for food and conversation under normal circumstances. While this year served as a carryout for most, it became apparent that we lacked seating for people to sit and enjoy a sandwich and chance to visit with friends and neighbors.
The shelter was built so that it looked like a natural addition to the concession stand. It is approximately 15 feet by 24 inches with a cement sidewalk connecting the concession stand to the shelter which is also on a cement pad. Three picnic tables were purchased with memorial money with plaques attached to the tables. With the concession stand and shelter sitting just beyond the right field fence it provides a great place to enjoy a sandwich while watching the games
The city submitted a request to the Community Foundation on behalf of the City Park and the Softball Association for construction of a shelter to be added to the concession stand. With an estimate of $9,250 the Community Foundation provided $2,500 in funds with the remainder to be matched by the city and the softball association. Actual project cost ended up being $12836.90 but additional funding and support for project came through several memorial donations to be used in the park. Three picnic tables were purchased as memorials for former area residents. One hundred eight hours of volunteer labor was also donated toward the project.
Picnic tables were given as memorials for former area residents. These tables were given in memory of Alvin (Slim) and Helena Bergmann, Frederic Rewoldt and Bob and LaDonna Bergmann
Other projects were also on the agenda. These projects were funded with additional support from the City & Softball League. Additional memorials played a big part in being able to do the additional projects.
Two additional bleachers were purchased with memorial money: One in memory of Clarence and Lucille Bergmann, the second in memory of Fredric Rewoldt
On the south end of the park there is an additional concession stand and shelter. The shelter is 35 years old and needed some attention and additional bracing. It has also long been the desire to cement a pad between the concession stand, which also has attached restroom facilities and the shelter so that everything was on level surface in the interest of safety for our elderly who support activities in the park.
Two benches were added in the playground area so that there is a place to sit for parents, grand parents or others while kids are playing in the park. These were given in memory of Frederic Rewoldt.
Other minor expenses paid by the softball league were to add 6 trash receptacles & a safety base which was long overdue.
Total memorial money donated toward projects was $12,836.90. All supplies, services, and equipment were purchased from local businesses. Keeping the money in the immediate area.
Contractors include: Kay Park, Croell Redi Mix, Spahn & Rose and Sun Masonry
The following is a list of volunteers who helped with projects: Kerry Bergmann, Jim Bergmann, Gary Bergmann, Duane Meihost, Sylvian Mutschler, Kate Mutschler, Ross Ager, Walt Lundblade, Dan Waschkat, Levi Waschkat, Chuck Averhoff, AJ Semelroth, Oakley Semelroth, Tim Kaufman, Kelly Kaufman. Jesse Kaufman. Rich Pitz. Dayton Pitz. Jordan Taylor, Mason Oberbrockling, Dalton Heidemann, Josh Krueger, Travis Kruse and Bruce Pavelec.