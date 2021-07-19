Frederika softball hosted it annual co-ed and men’s softball tournaments in conjunction with it’s annual July 4th celebration.
This year’s men’s tournament was part of the larger celebration of Frederika’s 125th anniversary.
The co-ed tournament was played Saturday, June 26, with six teams entering the competition.
Even though the area has seen very dry conditions that wasn’t the case for the tournament.
Teams played through the rain and stayed relatively on schedule.
The field was pretty balanced this year with multiple close games leading to the championship.
In the championship it was The Dog Pound, whose men’s team plays in Frederika, taking on a team from a couple of different Wavery co-ed league teams that combined to form team Hodge Podge. Dog Pound came out victorious in the championship game.
In the men’s tournament played July 3-4, eight teams competed for the top three spots, which were the money winners.
In the championship game, it was two of the league teams playing for first and second. Schoony’s Squad played a great tournament, but the Dog Pound was just a little better and won the championship.
The Dog Pound has won the tournament several years in a row, so it was a challenge for any team. This year’s tournament paid out three places.
First place: The Dog Pound
Second place: Schooney’s Squad
Third place: Oy Boy’s