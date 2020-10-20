As a community emergency management project, the City of Frederika has recently completed the installation of an emergency standby generator.
Whenever an electrical outage occurs from severe weather conditions or other unforeseen situations, the standby generator will supply electrical power to the fire station and Community Building. The Community Building could be utilized as an emergency command center or provide temporary shelter for the community and surrounding township residents in either the summer or winter conditions.
The standby generator and installation was funded by a grant from the Bremer Community Foundation and donations from Frederika Rural Board (Frederika Fire Department), Butler-Bremer Communications, Farmers Win Coop, Farmers Savings Bank, Frederika Coffee Club and Pavelec Construction along with funds City of Frederika. The standby generator is located on the north side of the fire station.