Friday, July 2
7 p.m.: Crowning King & Queen, Third Street Stage, Sylvan Mutschler and Shirley Mack, bring own lawn chairs
7:30 p.m.: Prince & Princess contest
8:45 p.m.: Golf cart parade, starts at Farmers Savings Bank, ends at park shelter. Trophies: Most Patriotic, Most Unique and Judges Choice
9:15 p.m.: S’mores for all at City Park Shelter
Saturday, July 3
8 a.m.: Flag raising at Veteran Memorial, coffee and cinnamon rolls in the Community Building
9 a.m.: Teen kayak race at Indian Pond, sponsored by AAHZ Insurance & Investments, register 9-9:30 a.m., $3 fee, race at 10 a.m.
11 a.m.: Poker Run on the Wapsi, sponsored by Town-N-Country Women’s Club, registration 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Building, float immediately after registration, $10 per hand, last hand drawn at 4 p.m. sharp.
5:15 p.m.: Celebration commencement, Third Street Stage, bring your own lawn chairs, recognize past and current royalty, fire department serving grilled food, chips and non-alcoholic beverages
6 p.m.: Mollie B with Jim Busta Band, free-will donations, BYOB, limited seating and handicap parking, listen to KWAY Radio for announcements.
Sunday, July 4
9 a.m.: Community Church Service in City Park, bring your own lawn chairs
10 a.m.: School Bell Tower rededication
11 a.m.- 1 p.m.: All-School Reunion, all former classmates meet at the Community Building
1 p.m.: Bean Bag Tournament, south of tennis court, registration starts at 12:30 p.m., sponsored by Oliver’s
1:30 p.m.: Kiddie parade, meet at city shelter at 1:15 p.m.
2 p.m.: Main parade, line up on First Street at 1:30 p.m., no fees, bring your entry
3 p.m.: Bingo in the Community Building
3 p.m.: Kid Activities in City Park, including Darrel the Balloon Man, coloring activities, inflatable obstacles and face painting
3 p.m.: Local celebrity dunk tank, by the tennis court
3-7 p.m.: Chicken Supper at St. John’s Church, carry-out only
3:30-5:30 p.m., Poor Farm Frederika Room open
4 p.m.: Fish over dam (East Alcock Park), sponsored by Dollars for Scholars, buy fish for chance to win cash prizes
4:30 p.m.: Pie eating contest (city shelter), sponsored by P&P Excavating, trophies awarded in each age bracket
5:30 p.m.: Pedal Power Tractor Pull on Fourth Avenue
7 p.m.: Celebration announcements, Third Street stage, bring your own lawn chairs
7:30 p.m.: D’z Guys Band with Sister Kris, free-will donations accepted, BYOB, will also play after fireworks until 11:30 p.m.
Dusk: Fireworks by Frederika Fire Department, east of City Park
Celebration items for sale online, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, koozies and puzzles at https://frederikacelebration.itemorder.com