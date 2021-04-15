Wilder Park in Allison will open for camping Friday, April 9, with the Allison Park Board sponsoring free camping for all sites Friday and Saturday, April 23-24 (does not apply to seasonal campers).
There are no reservations for April 21-22. Sites are available on a first come, first serve bases. If a camper registers for Wednesday, April 21 to Saturday, April 24, then Wednesday night is free.
All of the many amenities at beautiful Wilder Park, including the Summer Open Mic events and all concerts, are free to the campers and the general public.