The Allison Park Board is sponsoring free camping for all sites at Wilder Park, Allison, on Friday and Saturday Oct. 30 and 31.
The event is an appreciation of the many campers that have camped at Beautiful Wilder Park this Season.
Wilder Park is located on Iowa Highway 3, just east of Casey’s Store. There are no reservations for Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31. Sites are available on a first come, first serve basis. If a camper registers for Wednesday, Oct 28 to Saturday, Oct 31, then Wednesday night is free.
A reminder of the many amenities at beautiful Wilder Park, including the Summer Open Mic events, and all concerts, including the Glenn Miller Orchestra, are free to the campers and general public..