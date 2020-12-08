The Care for Yourself Breast and Cervical Cancer Program at the Butler County Public Health Department has immediate openings for women seeking their annual well woman exams and mammograms. Enrollments are being accepted through April 30, 2021. Spots are limited, so call soon. Women can see their own doctor.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Regular screening tests, like mammograms and Pap tests, detect cancer earlier, when it is easiest to treat.
To qualify women must:
• Be between the ages of 40-64
• Live in Butler, Floyd, Franklin, Bremer, Mitchell, Howard or Chickasaw counties.
• Meet income guidelines (ex: a household of two can earn a net income up to $43,100 per year or $3,592 per month after taxes)
For more information or to enroll in the program, women are encouraged to contact the Care for Yourself Breast and Cervical Cancer Program Coordinator Nancy Hemann at 319-267-2934.