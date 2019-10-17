Volunteers are needed to work with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to serve as Tax Counselors and Client Facilitators.
Tax-Aide volunteers in the Cedar Valley have offered free tax assistance and preparation to low and middle-income taxpayers for almost 40 years. Volunteers work 2-4 half-days per week assisting taxpayers from Feb. 1 to April 15. Tax-Aide sites are in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Oelwein, Independence, Vinton, Tama, and Waverly.
Tax Counselors must have good computer skills, attention to detail, and an interest in providing an important service to the community. Training on tax preparation and software is provided in December and January. Volunteers work in a team environment to support each other. Previous tax experience is not required.
Client Facilitators welcome tax clients, assist with completion of client interview forms and help clients organize their tax documents. Volunteers enjoy working with the public and assisting the tax team to operate efficiently.
If you are looking for an interesting and rewarding volunteer opportunity, please contact JoAnna Van Gerpen, Tax-Aide District Coordinator, at (319) 230-3918 or jvangerpen@cfu.net.