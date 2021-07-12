Frieda Bast Kraemer peacefully passed away June 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Frieda Bast Kraemer was born in rural Bremer County Iowa near Waverly on Sept. 9, 1929. Frieda graduated from the Lutheran Parochial School in Waverly and graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. While studying at Wartburg College, Frieda taught primary education in the Bremer County School System and throughout her career, Frieda would return to education focusing on special education and promoting reading skills. Upon graduation from Wartburg College, Frieda worked as a Christian Parish Director at a Lutheran Church in Portland Oregon.
Frieda married Rev. William C. Kraemer. For the next 50 years, they served Lutheran Churches in Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana including St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, Iowa. Frieda found great joy in studying and teaching the scriptures with an active prayer life. In addition, Frieda enjoyed spending time with her family and was intellectually curious and mentally engaged throughout her life.
Frieda is survived by her sons Rev. Timothy M. (Susan) Kraemer, of Jasper, Indiana, Philip J. (Josephine) Kraemer, of Pensacola, Florida, Andrew L. Kraemer, of Crown Point, Indiana; Grandchildren Thomas (Heywon) Kraemer, Rachel (David) Kraemer-Martz, Sarah Wetzel, Aaron (Rachel) Wetzel; Winston Leech, Anastasia Leech; great grandchildren Anna Kraemer, Esther Kraemer, James S. Kraemer; Sisters Erna Diers, Anna Steinborn, Edna Dietz, Ruth Rathbone.
Frieda is preceded in death by her husband Rev. William C. Kraemer; daughter Naomi (Kraemer) Wetzel; Parents Otta Bast Sr. and Clara Bast, brothers Robert Bast, Lawrence Bast, and Otto Bast Jr.
Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, 2029 Viking Avenue, Sumner, Iowa, at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, with committal and reception thereafter with Pastor Becker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Shaw ministry in India.