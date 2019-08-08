Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center has selected scholarship recipients for 2019. The scholarship committee is able to award three $2,000 scholarships to local students headed into their fall semester. The scholarship winners are as follows:

Natalee Lyons graduated in May from Denver High School and plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa this fall with a goal of becoming a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner. While achieving a 4.0 grade point average in high school, Natalee earned 30 college credits for her BSN degree. Natalee has job shadowed in several medical areas and determined that working with new babies and their parents is her professional goal.

Abigail Keiser graduated from Cedar Falls High School and will be attending Iowa State University in the fall with a goal of becoming a physical therapist. Abigail maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was an Academic Excellence Gold Scholar for four years. She was active in academics, sports, arts and leadership activities. Abigail job shadowed in physical therapy and orthopedic surgery.

Maxwell Wettengel graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School in May and will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University. He plans to major in biology, attend medical school and eventually a residency in family medicine. Maxwell was an academic scholar, wrestler, field team member and yearbook staff member at Don Bosco and an active volunteer at his church.

