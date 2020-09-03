Additional funding has allowed for the expansion of services in our existing counties and the additional coverage of several new counties.
The Federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security) Act has awarded funds to Friends of the Family to assist household facing homelessness. These additional dollars allow for the expansion of services that we offer.
The counties with additional funds to victims of crime who are facing homelessness are Black Hawk, Dubuque, & Delaware, with the addition of new counties Grundy, & Tama. The counties with additional funds to serve those who are homeless Allamakee, Clayton, Buchanan, Bremer, Fayette, Winneshiek, Howard, Chickasaw, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Franklin – with the new addition of counties Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Hamilton, & Kossuth.
• Who: People living on the street or those in a shelter. People fleeing domestic violence.
• What: Rental & utility assistance, & case management
• When: starting Sept. 1, 2020
• How: Call our crisis line at 1-800-410-7233 to speak with staff to determine eligibility
Our mission: To provide safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.