Veridian Credit Union has awarded $69,000 in grants to 17 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Veridian awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 for general operating costs annually to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness.
“Financial literacy and employment readiness are vital to creating a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “It’s important to support organizations who are offering those tools in our communities.”
Recent recipients of Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants include Friends of the Family, of Waverly, $5,000, and The Larrabee Center Inc., of Waverly, $5,000.
Applications for a new cycle of Successful Financial Future Grants will be available in January 2021. Details are available at veridiancu.org/grants.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services and employs nearly 900 people throughout 29 branches in Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.