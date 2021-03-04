Effective Jan. 1, 2021 – Safely Home – This Continuum of Care funded program is for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking that are experiencing housing instability due to their victimization.
This program provides up to 90 days in transitional housing in a fully furnished unit, or up to 24 months of rapid re-housing assistance, such as rental, utility, or deposit assistance. Services offered: transitional and permanent housing, resource referrals, landlord advocacy, housing search/housing placement, safely planning, employment connections, victim advocacy and guidance on survivor rights. Covered counties: Benton, Black Hawk, Delaware, Dubuque, Grundy, Jones, Linn and Tama.
Effective Feb. 20, 2021 – Home Free – This Department of Justice funded program is for survivors of sex or labor trafficking who need housing assistance. This program provides up to 24 months of rapid re-housing assistance such as rental, utility and deposit assistance, or cover the cost of relocation.
Services offered: victim advocacy, legal advocacy and accompaniment, medical advocacy and accompaniment, resource referrals, understanding survivor rights and options for housing support, landlord advocacy, housing search/housing placement, safety planning and employment connections. Covered counties: Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek.
To determine eligibility, please call our crisis line to speak to an advocate 24/7, 1-800-410-7233.