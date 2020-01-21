The Friends of the Waverly Public Library invites the public to join them as a vital partner.
Support from the Friends group helped to give financial support for six special event performers for children’s summer events, sponsored the summer reading program, purchased 32 PBS and BBC documentaries for the library collection, sponsored nine DIY classes for adults, paid for the transportation costs for 130 Waverly-Shell Rock classes to visit the library regularly, sponsored teen and youth programming, and much more.
The Waverly Public Library saw more than 135,000 people come through the door, held 956 programs for children, 62 programs for teens and 81 programs for adults. More than 143,000 books, DVDs and more were checked out. Staff answered 7,000 reference questions and provided computer access more than 14,000 times.
The Friends of the Waverly Public Library board is made up of nine community members who meet monthly to discuss library needs and help plan library events and activities. They work closely with library staff to provide the support that goes beyond what the library can do with its own resources. Friends members are welcomed and encouraged to attend the Friends board meetings, which are held at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the library.
Friends accepts books, periodicals, DVDs and tapes for donation to the library and its book room. The Friends board members maintain the book room that offers books and magazines at minimal cost to the public. Many of the materials are like new or slightly used.
The membership year is from January through December, and memberships are tax-deductible. The cost is $5 for seniors/students, $10 for individuals, $20 for families and $100 for business/patron memberships. Stop at the library to ask for a membership form, or you can mail your membership in to the library.
As a member, you will get the online monthly newsletter of events and announcements to explore the ways the library is transforming into a community center for Waverly.
Please consider joining the Friends of the Waverly Public Library for 2020. By becoming a Friend of the Waverly Public Library, you are saying my library is important to me and the community.
Your membership contribution goes directly toward helping the library succeed in its mission to be “Your window to information, recreation and community.”