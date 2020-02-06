The Law of Unintended Consequences can play some interesting (and sometimes unwelcome) tricks on us. Here’s a close-to-home example.
I put a baffle on the pole leading to our bird feeder. The squirrels had proved adept at shimmying up and chowing down on what was intended for our fine feathered friends. Then the snows came. The birds had plenty to eat, but I began to feel sorry for the squirrels. So, I constructed a feeder box just for them (see photo). I loaded it up with cracked corn, having been told that squirrels prefer it, even to bird seed.
But then the Law of Unintended Consequences kicked in. The squirrels failed to notice to box, conveniently attached to a tree branch, awaiting their arrival. Instead, the birds all abandoned the feeder intended for them and began feasting on cracked corn.
There turned out to be an unexpected reward for my wife and me. Suddenly we were seeing blue jays and cardinals (and, lately, an occasional dove) alighting on or in front of the squirrel feeder, gorging themselves. And smaller birds also showed up, in great numbers. Didn’t they know there was something even better waiting for them, hanging on a pole not ten feet from the tree branch? Go figure!
The history of humankind seems to be that we create solutions to problems, only to discover the results weren’t what we had planned. A dramatic illustration of this would be the digital revolution. In 1972, Seymour Cray, a mathematical genius in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, created a number-crunching device that filled an entire room. It was intended for use in industry. No ordinary mortal would ever have been able to afford one of these devices. And what would a lowly consumer do with a room-sized computer anyway?
But then we began launching satellites. And then came desktop computers. By 1980 someone had figured out you could use computers and satellites to begin sending data back and forth. The Internet soon followed. Then came smaller computers — and cell phones, and computer watches way better than Dick Tracey’s imaginary two-way device. And then, even better cell phones, some of which can do almost anything, including boil water and make toast.
I’m writing this essay on a laptop computer and will send the finished piece to the local newspaper in seconds, without getting out of my chair. What’s next?
I probably get as excited by new technology as the next person. But some days I sit quietly and contemplate its unintended consequences. Computers, satellites, the Internet, and the seemingly endless parade of new gadgets using this technology have created dramatic unintended consequences in our culture — some good, some bad.
• People are getting their information electronically now. That’s good for inquiring minds that crave immediacy. It’s bad for print media.
• You can now stream movies on your electronic device, a lot of them for free. No wonder the Waverly Theater sits empty these days.
• We are about to see the arrival on our streets and highways of self-driving vehicles. That’s good for sleepy drivers. It may be bad for safety.
• Some students are earning college degrees through distance learning. The advantages are obvious. This may eventually be bad for colleges like Wartburg and UNI, however.
• When I was a college student, classmates greeted each other, crossing the quad. Nowadays, students walk while texting. Good or bad?
• Factories like John Deere continue to computerize and mechanize their operations. That’s good for their bottom line, but bad for job seekers.
Are we better or worse off because of the march of technological progress? It’s all very exciting, but there are always unintended consequences.
By the way, the squirrels have finally figured out how to access that box feeder. And, once again, the birds are remembering where to find bird feed (actually, the birds now have two places to go for snacks).