In the year 1680, an Oxford University student named Tom Brown was apprehended performing hijinks that dishonored Christ Church College, the university school in which he was enrolled. He was fast-tracked for expulsion. But then, the dean of the college, Dr. John Fell, told Brown that, if he could correctly translate “Non amo te,” a Latin epigram (a pithy little rhyme), he would not be expelled.
“Non amo te” was written during the time of the Roman Empire. Its intended recipient was a fellow named Sabidi. The translated epigram reads, “I have no love for you, Sabidi, and I can’t say why. This much I can say: I have no love for you.”
Brown decided to have some fun with the epigram. He made its subject not Sabidi, but instead the dean of Christ Church College. This is what he turned in to satisfy his assignment:
I do not like thee, Doctor Fell,
The reason why I cannot tell;
But this I know, and know full well,
I do not like thee, Doctor Fell.
The juxtaposition of names was audacious – and risky. Brown was asking for trouble. But his academic supervisor was evidently sufficiently impressed with the young man’s cleverness that he rescinded the expulsion.
Brown’s antics, including his unorthodox response to a challenge, make for good story-telling. But the Latin/English epigram raises a question. Why do we dislike people when we don’t precisely know why? Why do we feel subconscious bias against some people?
A recent book by data scientist Pragya Agarwal suggests an answer. In Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias, Agarwal argues that it has to do with fear. Our ‘primitive’ brain is driven by fear because it’s hard-wired for survival. But even though the survival instinct is hard-wired, what we teach the more cerebral part of our brain is up to us. According to Argarwal, biases are learned. We can begin to break them down by refusing to generalize. Instead of saying, “All persons in that group are like this,” we can say, “This particular person is like this.”
A controlled test was conducted jointly by the University of Colorado and the University of Chicago. In it, police were more likely to believe that Black suspects who were carrying harmless tools were carrying guns than were white suspects. The police were more likely to shoot at Black ‘suspects’ more often. Even if Blacks weren’t carrying a gun, police more often assumed they were carrying one.
We all want to believe that we’re fair-minded. That gets in the way of recognizing our own biases. The fact is, we all have biases. We can overcome them. As the line in the song from the musical “South Pacific” correctly puts it, “You’ve got to be carefully taught.” Parents, teachers, clergy, friends, trusted companions can teach us to avoid bias, and treat others like fellow human beings. Unfortunately, the same people can ingrain bias deeply in our psyche.
This is not to say that some people don’t give us legitimate cause for profoundly disliking them – or at least their behavior. It can be tricky, but we need to remember to distinguish between the innate worth of another person and their bad habits, behavior or worldview. For those within the Judeo-Christian tradition, loving other people is the highest virtue. It is possible to love a person without liking their disagreeable demeanor.
The first three words of that Latin epigram, “Non amo te,” are more accurately translated “I do not love you.” Tom Brown fiddled with the words. He didn’t like his college dean. The dean didn’t particularly like him either. But that has nothing to do with love.
Thanks, in large part, to values formation provided by my parents (of blessed memory) I have a bias for the human race. What about you?