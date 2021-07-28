Cities and towns everywhere have been considering alternative and innovative ways for their residents to get around for the last several years.
Within the last decade, those city councils have done everything from licensing ride-share services like Lyft and Uber to entering into contracts with electrically assisted scooters and bicycles and even allowing smaller, three- and four-wheeled vehicles access to city streets.
The Waverly City Council on Monday during its study session discussed two possibilities to allow for different methods to traverse within the Bremer County seat. The first was a proposal from an e-scooter supplier to let the company rent the conveyors like they do now in Waterloo, and the second was to adjust ordinances to allow golf carts, ATVs and UTVs use Waverly streets.
However, both got heavy scrutiny from council members.
City Administrator James Bronner told the council the city was approached by Bird, a Santa Monica, California-based company, to possibly purchase 75 of their scooters for use by those who would connect with them with an app on their smartphones. Along with Waterloo, Mason City and Fort Dodge are among other Iowa cities that have undertaken measures to address a newer concept of “micromobility.”
“This is not something (we have) that is necessarily bringing to you to approve,” Bronner said. “We’re just want you to have a conversation of one, do you want scooters at all, and if so, are Bird scooters your answer? There are other vendors out there.
“The second part is the micromobility, from motorized-assisted bikes to other scooters that we know the public has purchased. They’re out there, so how do you want to maybe look at proceeding with allowing them in the city, certain areas, banning them from certain areas, like sidewalks and things like that?”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore wondered if there are currently issues with e-scooters and e-bikes.
“If there’s not really a problem right now, I’m not for making big jumps,” Beaufore said. “Obviously, if there is someone looking at putting these (scooters) in Waverly, I can see it becoming a problem.”
One potential drawback Beaufore sees is since the Bird scooters in the proposal are “dockless,” meaning they don’t need to be returned to a charging station when riders are done with them, they could be left on city property and be in the way of pedestrians.
She added that the City of Waterloo is looking into creating ordinances for the multiple scooter vendors they have.
In the proposal documents that were included in the council agenda packet, the city could set up areas where the scooters either must automatically slow down or not run.
Mayor Adam Hoffman mentioned that during a visit to Fort Dodge, he learned their scooters are programmed not to run on the campus of Iowa Central Community College.
Planning and Zoning Specialist Isaac Pezley told the council in interviews with Bird officials he inquired if they were targeting Wartburg College students to use those scooters to come downtown.
“(The Bird representative) was non-committal about that,” Pezley said, “but I think that would be an obvious target location if we proceed with Bird.”
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider asked if the cities involved make any money off of the scooters.
Pezley said Waterloo does take in a nickel per ride, and that Bird doesn’t advertise to prospective contractees the possibility of instituting franchise fees.
Schneider called the e-scooter arrangements “capitalism run amok.”
“These companies can’t make money,” he said. “The analysts… (say) they can’t make money on their revenue, set aside their capital expense. That’s a concern of mine, and that’s why I call them, ‘Dirty Birds.’
“I think this is a bubble company and they’re going to go away as the bubble pops. This is Pets.com reincarnated. They all look the same.”
Hoffman told of a community in Colorado outside of Denver that bought six e-bikes that allowed their employees to borrow them as needed to get to certain areas.
“I think that part of micromobility might be something to consider,” he said. “The part of the conversation I think as well is what do we allow on the (Rail) Trail?”
Bronner got the sense that the council may not be interested in entering into an agreement with Bird for their scooters.
As the discussion shifted to golf carts, ATVs and UTVs, Bronner pointed out that current city code currently covers use of those vehicles. For golf carts, they can run on any street that is not a primary road extension through town, e.g., Bremer Avenue, Fourth Street Southwest and the remaining portions of Business Highway 218. But they can cross those major thoroughfares.
For the ATV and UTV provisions, UTVs, designated in the ordinance as off-road utility vehicles or ORVs, would need to be registered with the Waverly Police Department prior to their use, but ATVs are not allowed. They also are limited to certain tasks or activities within town.
Bronner added that he thought there was a provision that golf carts would be allowed to go to and from the Waverly Municipal Golf Course, but there was none.
He said that a Shell Rock resident inquired about the allowance of ATVs and UTVs to be driven on Waverly streets. The Butler County town has provisions permitting that, he reported.
“We’re not Shell Rock,” Bronner said. “We’re not a thousand people. It’s a little different world when you’re a thousand people versus what we have with the cross (traffic), semis, the traffic, especially for vehicles that have no seat belts, no helmets, no anything.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow read an email into the record from a resident, who he declined to identify, giving an argument for the use of UTVs in town.
“They would be so convenient to run to the convenience store, as they take up less parking,” Drenkow read, “and burn much less fuel, so they’d be better for the climate. They do keep up with traffic.
“As licensed drivers, we should be allowed to drive UTVs, as they have seat belts, mirrors, etc. It could be only licensed drivers with proof of insurance who would be able to do so, not allowing them down Bremer Avenue or down 218, but only allowing to cross them.”
The resident also suggested charging a registration fee, like they do in Shell Rock and Janesville.
Drenkow then said he wasn’t sure of the difference between an ATV and UTV. Guest councilperson Dave Thompson explained that ATVs usually are for single riders or have a passenger behind the driver, while UTVs usually have riders sit side-by-side.
“A UTV is essentially a fast golf cart,” Thompson summarized.
“A Gator, would that be a UTV?” Drenkow asked, and Thompson affirmed.
Thompson continued that UTV riders are usually respectful.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas suggested forming a special committee using members of the Leisure Services, Planning and Zoning and the police department, among others.
“Bring different perspectives in to discuss what are the pros and cons and what other communities do comparative to our size,” Kangas said, “because it is a growing area. Whether it’s gas prices going up or there is a more conscious nature to go to electric vehicles or smaller vehicles per se for people to travel around town. That’s something that’s going to be coming up more and more, I think, in the future.
“It’s going to be a growing industry or element within our society about transportation and mobility, micromobility in general. Trying to have a concept, a general idea of what we want to see in our city for a broad spectrum of these, it might be a task more than one group can bite off at one time.”