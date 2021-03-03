A lot has been brewing up in Waverly in the past year, despite the pandemic.
And along with the promise of a vaccine and the gift of spring weather, a spirited story of good news brimmed over from a husband-and-wife team of Waverly entrepreneurs.
The story goes like this: Jade and James Heine announced they had poured all of their energies into a dream enterprise — The Bremer Brewing Company.
Named after the unincorporated town of Bremer, to the northeast of Waverly, where the couple currently lives, says at least two things about the Heines — that they are authentic and that they share a reverence for the past.
The couple made Bremer their home shortly after tying the knot in 2018 because they wanted to be closer to their roots. After all, James’s grandparents lived in Bremer, so did his dad, John, and his siblings as children.
Once the Heines had the name the name of their new venture down, the hard work of filling that moniker with meaning started to flow.
The ambitious plan is to open the brewery in the fall of 2021, just in time for Oktoberfest.
To find the right location where their budding brewery would blossom, they searched diligently with the help of family and friends.
Finally, they settled on a landmark building on the west side of Bremer Avenue, the current location of the Water Street Grill.
It turns out that the Heines’ persistence paid off in unexpected ways because they never gave up looking until they found the right fit.
It so happened that Angie Keller and Steve Angstman, the owners of the Water Street Grill, were in the market for parting with the building.
“They will be a new, refreshing business in Waverly,” Steve told Waverly Newspapers, adding that he will be one of the customers of the brewery.
HOW A STARTER KIT TURNS INTO A BUSINESS
James developed a passion for beer making in his early 20s.
One day, Jade gifted him, on the occasion of his birthday, with a beer-making starter kit. Never did she suspect that with this gesture of love, she may be charting the direction of their future family.
But that’s how James’ pastime gradually evolved into a path he plans to pursue with dedication.
A 2014 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, James earned a degree in athletic training from Luther College. The experience taught him about discipline and working with people, both qualities that came in handy when the time was right to take a leap of faith and start his own business.
Traveling around the area and visiting other breweries, as a couple, or in the company of family and friends, further reinforced the decision. It gave the Heines the opportunity to get tips from like-minded entrepreneurs and explore a variety of suggestions.
Meanwhile, the family dynamic was also changing as all these joyful experiences allowed Jade to develop a taste of her own.
“I have grown a huge passion for sour beers,” Jade says. “Beer was an acquired taste for me.”
Over time and with experience, James’ skills grew.
He shared his brews with those closest to him at first.
As the accolades piled, and palates craved more flavors, his enthusiasm and confidence kept pushing him to try new recipes and craft more beers.
What was once a beginner’s pastime is now the passion of a master brewer, those who have sipped his beer say.
Having secured the space for the brewery, the Heines did not miss a beat, the pandemic notwithstanding.
In the next few months, James and his team of helpers will focus on updating the space at 102 and 104 W. Bremer Ave., which the Heines bought.
It will allow them ample space for the brewery but will also present opportunities for expansion, and for hosting special events on the second floor.
One of the most valuable aspects of the building is its location — it overlooks Kohlmann Park; it stands, in a stately manner, at the corner of a busy intersection; and it has a coveted patio, which will be further expanded with the new business.
“We pondered it, we had a five-year plan, but then we asked ourselves, what are we waiting for if Waverly needs it now,” Jade says.
At full capacity, each batch at the Bremer Brewing Company is expected to produce 3.5 barrels of beer, the Heines estimate.
“We hope to have 12 beers on tap every day,” Jade, a 2013 graduate of W-SR, said. “There will be special beer for special occasions, as well as staples.”
Meanwhile, the couple say their families have been “very supportive” of their plans. They also are confident the community will step up and support them.
Genuine as they are, the Heines are deeply dedicated to their hometown. Jade’s parents are Ron and Shelly Krumwiede, and James’ are John and Janelle Heine, all of Waverly.
“In Waverly, families are very supportive, and they will help us in the long run,” she says. “There are breweries all over, in towns that are bigger than Waverly and towns that are smaller than Waverly, so why not Waverly?”
She said the establishment will not be a “bar scene,” but rather, a family style one, with appetisers at first, and eventually a full kitchen.
“If you have never tried beer, I encourage you to try,” Jade says. “You might be surprised to find out what you like, I know I was.”