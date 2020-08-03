It may be coincidental, but when one would take a look at their names — even though one’s not shown on the official Bremer County 4-H program — a connection between them could be seen.
Both are brands of automobiles. The handler, Chevelle Gefaller, 15, of Tripoli and member of the Riverside Wranglers 4-H Club, is named after the mid-sized Chevrolet car produced in the 1960s and ’70s.
Her steer, Bentley, shares the name of the British automobile company known for its luxury cars including the Flying Spur, the Continental and the Bentayga.
The two came together one year ago, when Chevelle captured the young beef calf inside the scramble ring at the Bremer County Fair. The mixed-breed steer has grown much since then, weighing in at 1,395 pounds, the second heaviest in the Bremer County Born and Raised Steers class.
And now, almost to the day, Chevelle showed Bentley at the Bremer County 4-H Show-and-Go-format beef show on Thursday.
Thinking back to the day she participated in the beef calf scramble, Chevelle said it was fun.
“I just really wanted to catch one,” she said. “I always wanted one. I worked my hardest to catch it.
“It took a lot of work (to raise Bentley). He got broke to halter pretty easily. It was better than what I was expecting, actually. It was pretty fun. I enjoyed it.”
Her mother, Holly Dorn, said that Chevelle is experienced in the show ring. Chevelle had raised and presented horses, dairy cows and goats prior to getting Bentley, and Holly had helped her older sons with other steers over the past five years.
“It’s a lot of learning to be patient, learning the animal, and just helping them not be frustrated, and it doesn’t happen easy with the steers,” Holly said. “They have other animals. It’s a different type of patience.”
Prior to talking with Waverly Newspapers, Holly was seen scratching Bentley to help relieve a few itches.
“Where they can’t reach, they like their itches, their rubs,” she said. “They just move to wherever they want to be itched.”
It was Chevelle’s first time in the beef category. Her first time in the show ring was in the dairy class.
“Dairy is kind of calm, I feel like,” she said, “and they’re not as big.
“I think I like beef more, because it’s a challenge, and (Bentley) is just a big baby.”
Chevelle and Bentley had to wait until the final class of the beef show before entering the show arena. The duo was one of five entries in the class, going against steers shown by Deven DeGroote, of the Cedar Chums club, Christopher Wedeking, of the Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA chapter, Chase Ackerman, of the Jefferson Superiors club, and John Steffen, of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA.
Terry Chapman, the beef show judge from Tipton, ranked Bentley third in the class, behind the ones shown by Ackerman and by Steffen.
When giving his feedback, Chapman said Bentley didn’t quite have enough conditioning to win the class.
“He’s kind of a big-legged, Simmental-influenced steer,” the judge said. “He has a big top, big dip calf. Just need to have more condition or finish in order to run him higher.”
On her way out of the ring, Chevelle received a blue ribbon from Bremer County Junior Beef Princess Kysa Klein. Beef Queen Jaima White handed out the purple and lavender ribbons to the champions and runners up in each class.
Chevelle said Bentley’s placement was better than expectations.
“Weight-wise, I think he was doing good,” she said. “I think the judge liked him a little more than what I was expecting.
“(The feedback) is all stuff I can use in the future. I can really improve on it.”
She plans on continuing in the beef category for future fairs, especially when the 2021 Bremer County Fair returns to its full format, hopefully, once the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
Chevelle said the show-and-go format went better than expected for her.
“It was a little bit more crazy and stuff,” she said. “It actually worked out very well.”