As you probably expect, I’m going to talk about the coronavirus. But before I get there, I want to talk about oil and wine.
In Psalm 23:5, King David poetically wrote that God prepared a meal for him to enjoy. But there was a slight problem. David had to wait for the meal sitting in the presence of his enemies. Talk about awkward! But right after mentioning these evil doers, David says this:
“You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.”
OIL
In David’s day, it was customary to greet a guest to your home by putting oil on their head. Some biblical references give the idea of pouring the oil (such as Amos 6:6) while others give more of the imagery of a dab of oil (such as Luke 7:46) onto the person.
But why oil? I think there were several reasons:
• The people in David’s day enjoyed the scent of oil. It would have brought a pleasant scent to the room’s environment.
• Oil was thought to have healthy medicinal qualities to it. To dab someone’s head with oil was to wish good health upon them.
• Oil was somewhat expensive. To pour oil on someone’s head would be a sign of abundance, to say, “You are important to me!”
Keep that last thought of “abundance” in your head, because David keeps this theme in the next phrase.
WINE
Like oil, wine was slightly more expensive than everyday items, so it, too, was given to guests as a sign of abundance and letting your guests know how much they matter to you. Yet notice David doesn’t just have a normal amount of wine in his goblet – his cup overflows! In the presence of enemies who wish harm upon him, David watches God bless him, not just with a greeting of oil, but by pouring out so much wine that his cup overflows. That’s how much God loved him.
David is letting his readers know that even in the presence of his enemies, He can see God’s blessings. He’s been touched with oil. He has an overflowing cup. He can see that even in the presence of evil, God’s blessing is still upon him.
BLESSINGS & VIRUSES
Currently, throughout the entire world, there are people stressed due to coronavirus. Some healthcare workers are pulling double (and even triple) shifts. Hourly waged workers are wondering how they are going to pay their rent as their places of employment close temporarily. Parents are trying to figure out what to do with their kids who have had school put on hold. And the news about governmental responses to the virus seems to keep changing every hour.
But what if we stopped looking at the presence of our enemy (the COVID-19 virus), and pulled a David by looking for the blessings? What if we occasionally shifted our attention away from that which wishes us harm to what God is already abundantly providing? What if we...
• saw the time at home with our children as an opportunity rather than a burden?
• realized this was the perfect opportunity to serve a shut-in neighbor?
• picked up the phone and called someone we haven’t connected with in a while?
• realized that no matter what happens with this virus, Jesus is still the King who died on the cross for our sins, and nothing can take that away?
May you find some emotional and mental rest this week by looking for God’s blessings in these crazy times.