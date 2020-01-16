Many years ago, I remember hearing a televangelist preach about faith. (Well, actually, he wasn’t so much preaching as he was yelling, but the crowd seemed to be loving it.)
I don’t remember his exact words, but I do remember the crowd coming to their feet with cheers and applause as the pastor strode around the stage, wiping sweat from his brow, screaming something to the effect of: “If you’re sick, it’s because you don’t have enough faith. If you’re poor, it’s because you don’t have enough faith. If you are homeless or childless or spouseless, it’s because you don’t have enough faith. Your God can give you all of this, you just have to believe ahead of time that He will give it to you!”
To be rather frank with you, this is poppycock. Why do I say his words are such rubbish?
Because Jesus made it clear it isn’t the amount of faith that you have that matters. It is who your faith is in.
In Luke 17, Jesus is teaching his disciples about the topic of forgiveness, saying that if your brother sins against you seven times, but comes and repents seven times, you must forgive him. This sounds nearly impossible to the disciples, so with mouths agape in shock, they reply, “Increase our faith!”
Their thinking was much like the thoughts of the televangelist. In order to do something big like forgive someone seven times, or get better health or greater wealth, you have to have “more” faith. But Jesus responds:
“If you had faith like a grain of mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.” (Luke 17:6)
Mulberry trees in Israel grew to about 20-35 feet in height. Compared to the oaks, maples, and sequoias of America, that doesn’t sound like all that big of a tree. But it turns out that mulberry trees have an extensive root system, which was necessary in the dryer climate of the Palestinian region. So to move a mulberry tree would be a large undertaking.
Yet, Jesus metaphorically says that if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you can simply tell a mulberry tree to uproot and go jump in the ocean, and it will do it. In other words, even if your faith is only the size of a small seed, you can see great things happen. It isn’t the size of your faith that makes it happen, but the One in whom your faith lies.
Perhaps as you read this, you are going through something difficult: a health crisis, a broken relationship, mounting debt, struggle at work, or battling an addiction. In the midst of your struggle, you might be tempted to pray.
Let me encourage you, whatever your challenge is, don’t fall for the televangelist’s lie that the answer to your prayers is found in the amount of faith you possess. Rather, the answer to your prayers lies in the One who can wisely and perfectly answer them in such a way that it is clear He moved the stubborn mulberry tree into the sea.