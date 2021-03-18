For 2021, my church family, Riverwood Church, has a theme of “love.” In an American culture that is struggling with extreme divisiveness, we feel love is incredibly needed in our world today. While there are numerous aspects to contemplate about love, I want to address one with you that we have talked about at Riverwood – the idea true love must be humble.
According to Merriam-Webster, the word “humble” means “not proud or haughty: not arrogant or assertive.” To me, that sounds an awful lot like the Apostle Paul’s definition of love in 1 Corinthians 13:4-5..
“Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful;” (1 Corinthians 13:4-5)
Years ago, I heard someone define humility as “not thinking low of yourself, rather it’s thinking less of yourself.” By thinking less of yourself, your mind has more space to think of others and put them first, being aware of their needs. This is why the same Apostle Paul wrote in a letter to the Jesus-followers in ancient Philippi that they should:
“... do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:4-5)
The perfect example of this humble love is Jesus. He didn’t need to die for His own sins because He was the only human to ever be sinless. (1 Peter 2:22) Yet, because of love, he willingly went through the cross to die our death to pay the penalty for our sins. In other words, He put us first.
But what does it look like to “love like Jesus loved” in everyday life, to lie yourself down in order to put others first? It might be:
• letting your spouse or kids pick the movie
• giving the last cookie to your coworker
• shoveling the drive of your injured neighbor
• taking a meal to someone
• sending a card or text to cheer someone up
• sitting and listening to a friend over coffee
• playing a repetitive game with your two-year-old
• emptying the clean dishes in the dishwasher without being asked
• not purchasing that big-ticket item so you can help pay someone’s rent
• giving up your addiction so you can be more present with family
• changing your schedule so you can give a friend a ride to the hospital
To be honest, this type of love is wonderful, but hard to display at times. So, if you are a Jesus follower, pray for God to bring you opportunities to display humble love to someone, then ask Him to give you the strength to seize the opportunity when given the chance. By doing so, you will be loving more and more like Jesus, which will put a smile on God’s face, a smile on the other person’s face, and probably a smile on your own face as well.
So go and love humbly.