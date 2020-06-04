A couple of weeks ago, a very close friend of mine who I haven’t seen in person for probably a decade called to check on me. Even though we had just talked on the phone three weeks prior, he had heard some news that made him think of me, so he wanted check in again to see how I was doing, to make sure I wasn’t struggling.
But as the conversation unfolded, he admitted he was the one struggling. A mentor of his was dying of cancer. A respected elder in his church was arrested for drug possession. A former pastor (and friend) of his was in the news for a sexual scandal. And he is currently looking for work in the middle of a pandemic. No wonder he was struggling! So, I finished the phone call by praying with him for peace.
Throughout this pandemic, I’ve heard people talk about having a lack peace. Whether it’s my close friend on the phone, a fellow pastor on a Zoom call, a random stranger on Twitter, a family member sharing about an anxiety attack, or even a text from someone in my church, I’ve heard people admit peace seems to be hard to find right now.
For a lot of us, a lack of peace comes from a lack of control. Right now, we can’t control whether we or a loved one gets the coronavirus or not. (We are trying to control the issue by staying at home, wearing masks, washing our hands, etc.) We can’t control the decisions of our governmental leaders. We can’t control the behavior of our neighbors or fellow shoppers at Walmart. We can’t even stop the closing of our favorite coffee shop. And so, with a lack of control comes a lack of peace.
As a pastor, my desire is for you to find peace. Typically, pastors (like me) turn to the Bible to offer words of peace to those listening (or in this case, reading). This was exactly what I aimed to do as I sat down to write this article.
But then it hit me – I need to do more than just give you a Bible verse. I need to give you Jesus and the Gospel.
At Riverwood (where I pastor), we have a definition of the Gospel:
“The Gospel is the ongoing story of the Triune God redeeming broken and imperfect people through the cross and resurrection of Jesus and restoring them into the perfect and complete image of Jesus.”
I believe your lack of peace reveals the brokenness of our world. When God put Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, there were no viruses. Threats like the coronavirus reveal how sin has affected all of God’s creation, including our emotional state. And I believe the death and resurrection of Jesus was God’s method to defeat the brokenness and begin restoring God’s Kingdom within us and around us.
Please hear me: I am not trying to dismiss any chemically- or biologically-based anxiety or depression you may be fighting. But what I am proposing is that for many of us, our lack of peace comes from keeping our eyes on the brokenness of the world around us and within us, rather than pondering the story of God’s plan to redeem and restore us from the sin that seeks to destroy us and our world.
The cross of Jesus reveals God’s love and His resurrection reveals God’s power. And if God can love us enough to send His One and Only Son to die for our sins AND has the power to raise Him from the dead, then God can love us through this pandemic and has the power to work through the pandemic.
So even though I know I am not in control, knowing God is in control brings me peace. As the Christian cliché declares, “I may not know what my future holds, but I know Who holds my future.”
If you find yourself with a lack of peace, may you look to the cross and the empty grave. Look to the Gospel, and let it remind you that God is in control, even when it doesn’t feel like it. And let this truth bring you a peace that surpasses understanding.