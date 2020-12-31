As a former swimmer, my eyes were glued to the television during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Like the rest of America, I was rooting for Michael Phelps to achieve the seemingly impossible task of winning eight gold medals.
But while America watched Phelps’ incredible accomplishment unfold, South Korea was rooting for their own swimming phenom – Park Tae-Hwan.
Park began swimming at the age of 5 because a doctor thought it would be good for his asthma. Within two years, Park was winning medals. A doctor’s advice revealed a gift – a gift that took Park to the 2004 Athens Olympics at the young age of 14. South Korea had never won a gold medal, and while the chances were slim, the country pinned its hopes on the young teen.
But then, the unthinkable happened. Park was disqualified in his heat for a false start. Embarrassingly, the 14-year-old walked away from the pool with his head down, ashamed he ended South Korea’s shot at a swimming medal.
Many people would have ended their career right then and there because of the overwhelming shame. Park, however, did not. He kept swimming. He kept training. He kept winning. And he worked his way back to the Olympics, winning the 400-meter freestyle in 2008, earning South Korea’s first gold medal in swimming! Park’s perseverance paid off.
This past year has really challenged many of us. Whether it was due to the pandemic, politics or personal struggles, you might be very relieved to see the calendar move from 2020 to 2021.
I hate to be the harsh realist that brings you bad news, but the turning of a calendar page doesn’t make difficulties magically disappear. Chances are you are going to need to persevere as much or even more in this next year.
I know you might be tired and worn out. But rather than play ostrich and stick your proverbial head in the sand, hoping everything just supernaturally gets better, I want to help you make the most of 2021 by encouraging you to be like Park Tae-Hwan and persevere.
Christians, for centuries, have been encouraged by the opening sentences found in the book of James. “Let steadfastness (perseverance) have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” (James 1:4)
I often counsel people that, when they persevere through their difficult circumstance, God not only sees them through the trial; He does a work inside of them, causing them to emerge out of the struggle stronger and more mature.
So, let me encourage you to keep your eyes on God through Christ. Keep persevering in 2021. If you do, you will emerge out of these difficult days stronger than before.