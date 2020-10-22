“Are we there yet?”
Every parent has heard it. And most of us have muttered it. Inside each of us is a longing to “get there.” This is why when a person gets married, or gets the big job, or reaches retirement, we say they have “arrived.”
The church where I pastor (Riverwood Church) began in 2014. In the six years since our public launch, we have met in various locations on Sunday mornings. We’ve gathered in schools, the Civic Center, the Veterans Post, the Bremer County Fairgrounds, and even outside.
However, our transient days are coming to an end. We are the new occupants of 2704 5th Ave NW next to the Recycling Center. (I’ve been told by long-time Waverly residents it is the old “Big Bear” building.) So, let me be the first to invite you to our Grand Opening on Sunday, Nov 8 at 9:30 am for our weekly Worship Gathering!
However, when you come, please don’t come thinking, “Riverwood has ‘arrived.’”
For the past several weeks, as friends and acquaintances have noticed our name on the building, they have been sharing their excitement for me – “Riverwood finally has its own place!” While I appreciate their kudos and am excited myself, I sense underneath their text messages and in-person congrats the idea that after 6 years of public ministry, Riverwood has finally “arrived.”
However, when my family moved to Waverly to start Riverwood, the dream was not to get a building. The dream was to see everyday people like you “love like Jesus loved and live like Jesus lived.” In case you haven’t notice, we are living in very divisive times. People are arguing about politics, masks, and racial issues, among other things.
This means the mission of Riverwood is far from complete. We haven’t reached a place where people in our culture are loving like Jesus or living like Him. Therefore, we haven’t arrived.
So yes, we are excited about our new space, and if you don’t have a church home, we’d love for you to join us. But we know we have a long way yet to go to help our community, region, state, and world understand the deep love of God for humanity as shown through the person and work of Jesus.
So, no, we’re not there yet.