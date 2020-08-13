The video shocked and saddened me, as did the responses to the video. I hadn’t seen anything like it for over two months, and witnessing the online behavior of these humans made me once again downcast concerning the world we live in.
If you are reading this on the day of publication, I am two weeks removed from a two-month sabbatical. It was WONDERFUL! I need to publicly give a huge thank you to my Elder Team at Riverwood for insisting I still take this pre-planned sabbatical despite a pandemic and preparing to move our church family to a new building. During my sabbatical, I chose to eliminate all social media and news consumption from my lift. The mental break was really good for me and my emotional health.
But as the sabbatical came to an end, I began to re-engage with the broader world. That’s when I saw the video on Twitter of an anonymous woman refusing to wear a mask in a public space. And then I read the follow-up tweets publicly identifying her, publishing her contact information, and doing what they could to “cancel” her.
While I am personally in the “pro-mask” camp, and so therefore disappointed by the choices of the woman in the video, I was equally disappointed in the efforts of Twitter users wanting to see her fired from her job and even worse.
As a pastor, my desire is for people to know Jesus. The way we put it at Riverwood is that we want people to “love like Jesus loved and live like Jesus lived.” There are numerous stories in the four Gospel accounts that show us the type of love and life Jesus exhibited. Let me share one with you.
In John 8, there is a story about a woman caught in the act of adultery, so a bunch of religious leaders drag her before Jesus. (You do realize that if the woman was caught in the act, so was the guy, so why isn’t HE dragged before Jesus as well?) These Jewish leaders are hoping to catch Jesus in a trap. They know He has shown extravagant grace to people they deem unworthy of kindness, and yet the Jewish law makes it clear the punishment someone should undergo for such a discretion as adultery. Will Jesus abide by the Law He claims to uphold, or will He break the Law and show grace for which He was becoming famous?
Jesus knows the woman is guilty. Yet, He also knows the men who have dragged her before Him are also guilty. They may not have been caught in the act of adultery, but He knows they have probably lusted after a woman who was not their wife. He knows they have probably lied. He knows some of them probably cheated in school, or gossiped about a fellow leader, or been too harsh with one of their kids, or drank a bit too much wine at that wedding last month and did something rather embarrassing. He knows they are far from sinless.
So Jesus doesn’t declare the woman innocent, but He also doesn’t pick up a stone to mete out her punishment. Instead, He simply tells the men, “The one of you who is without sin may cast the first stone.”
Boom.
These Jewish leaders had enough wherewithal to realize that they too had sins, just like the woman. None of them had lived perfect sinless lives, and so to cast a stone at this guilty woman was to cast a stone at one’s self. One by one, the men slowly began to walk away, leaving only the woman.
This woman was guilty, and yet Jesus didn’t “cancel” her. He didn’t downplay her sin, for his last words to her were “Go, and sin no more.” But as the only sinless man standing there, He didn’t pluck her with a rock.
What Christ did for the woman, He does for all of us. The book of Romans is quite clear – all of us are sinners. Yet, Jesus doesn’t “cancel” us. Rather, He cancelled our sin through the cross. And if Jesus can forgive us for our indiscretions against Him, we can forgive others – even if they have a totally different opinion than us about masks.
So would you join me in “cancelling” cancel culture, by giving grace to others, because Jesus gives grace to us?