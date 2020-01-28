As required by the U.S. Constitution every 10 years a census of the U.S. population is taken. Our founders knew the census was important to maintain fair representation as this country grew.
In order to function as a democracy and make sure that every individual had an equal voice in the government, the writers of the Constitution decided that we needed a full enumeration of the population to apportion representatives among the states.
In this year, 2020, our country is undertaking a census. This is not only used to determine representation in Congress, but it is also used to determine how tax dollars are allocated. This applies to schools, hospitals, police and fire departments, roads and other recipients of tax dollars. A region with a lower census count will receive fewer funds than one region with a higher count.
After the 2010 U.S. Census, Iowa lost a congressional representative, changing from five congressional districts to four. While population of Iowa grew by 4.1% that was considerably smaller than the 9.7% growth rate for the entire country. Additionally nationwide there was a significant undercount of children under the age of 5. As a result there was less tax money budgeted to pay for their education for the last ten years. So it is important for our nation and our community that the census be an accurate count of our population.
Work on the census has already begun. The first stage of the census taking will occur in mid-March with the official census day on April 1. All households will be mailed a card with a unique identifying number. Once that card is received people will be able to respond to the census online.
In 2010, nearly 80% of Iowa households responded to the initial request for information; the goal for 2020 is to surpass an 85% response rate to the initial inquiry. In May census workers will begin tracking down people who have not responded, going to addresses from which no records were received.
There is a need for census workers in Bremer County. The county especially needs workers fluent in a variety of languages; these jobs are paying $21 per hour though workers must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S.
The personal information obtained by the U.S. Census is sealed and will not be released until 2092, 72 years after the census as required by current U.S. law. Information given to the U.S. Census can only be used for statistical purposes and cannot be used by law enforcement agencies. For this reason, there is no reason not to be counted by the U.S. Census.
As responsible citizens, we should all participate in the national census. You may answer the census questions as soon as you receive your card in the mail as long as you are reasonably confident your responses won’t change before April 1. Responding to the census will assist our community to receive our fair share of the taxes paid by our taxpayers.