Every week for four years I had lunch on Wednesday with the inventor of the barcode.
He is an attorney in Berryville, Virginia, and a faithful and charter member of the Clarke County Rotary Club. That is where I had lunch with him as we were both Rotarians. He’s an interesting guy and you can believe very wealthy because of his invention which now appears on everything produced the world over.
Let’s suppose that we humans have a barcode and that barcode is used at the checkout counter at our death. Well, for those that don’t believe in the afterlife it wouldn’t make any difference what the barcode said. For others it would tell of the faith that they espoused and didn’t follow. For other the barcode might say they were ‘justified’ because of their faith but send them to the think tank of the afterlife to try to remember if they ever really lived out that justification.
Is there a disfunction between life and faith? Well, if you look at just saying you are a Christian as just insurance against burning for eternity you probably aren’t practicing much of anything that would help your cause. In other words you aren’t paying the premium. That would be the gust of what is referred to as “cheap grace.” But, God really doesn’t sell insurance. There certainly is nothing wrong with insurance and I thank God that we have insurance agents to bail us out of life’s scrapes.
The real question is whether God would ever establish a barcode at all. The premise of having a barcode to be able to get on the receipt for heaven is about as absurd as God only creating a plan for us that would say what we do here in this awesome place He has created, does not count for anything but only what happens at death.
As Christians we are put here to take care of the challenges of this world as they apply to others. We are to deal with physical and psychological needs of others. That is a work that is local, global, and continuous. These works for the caretaking of creation are what build our character and yes prove to be the steps beyond being justified and having our sins forgiven.
Will your barcode read “justified only” or “justified, matured, faith filled, and sanctified? What do you choose?
May His Blessings be yours!