This article is submitted to Waverly Newspaper as a rebuttal to Rev. Edgar Zelle’s article “Reimaging Christianity for Our Times” published on July 16, 2020. Because of my schedule, I asked a scholar and friend of mine to write this rebuttal. The Rev. Dr. Dallam G. Ferneyhough, Retired Anglican Priest is a longtime friend and colleague of mine.
Before I turn over the discussion to Dr. Ferneyhough, I will say that Rev. Zelle’s article does not state what Christianity believes or ever has believed and is closer to Ruth Montgomery and her writing and her followers’ thoughts. In times when the church actually payed attention to what was being said, the writing of July 16 would have been termed heresy. That is a word we do not use much anymore but probably should. I now turn the pen over to Dr. Ferneyhough.
From Dr. Ferneyhough
If I correctly grasp Pastor Zelle’s argument (including its unstated premises), his chain of reasoning is roughly this:
1. The God of the Bible (a Being capable of thought, emotion, and effective action) does not exist, at least not in any objective sense. He is at best a product of our own imaginations. Therefore, the Bible cannot be the authoritative word of God. It is nothing more than human writing.
2. Current Christian doctrine (as expressed in the New Testament Gospels) is based on myths (adapted from Greek mythology) propagated by Jewish followers of Jesus after the destruction of the temple in 70 A.D. “to find meaning in the tragic death of their beloved leader.” It is not representative of objective historical reality.
3. “Humanity’s history is . . . marked by individual, clan, religious and nationalistic violence.”
4. Throughout its history, the Christian church has tended to perpetuate the status quo, rather than to improve human behavior to bring it into alignment with the loving principles stated in the New Testament. The Christian message has been used by “a ruling class of church leaders to control the masses.”
5. We must change Christian doctrine and behavior by “reimagining” God (along lines consistent with our current knowledge of science) in a way that will “energize us to care for the earth and especially for all its people.”
Although I agree with some of Pastor Zelle’s statements and his argument sounds reasonable, it is specious. Since, throughout its entire history, humanity has been unable to change its violent behavior, why is it reasonable to expect that, without any outside influence, we will be able change that behavior simply by altering our imagined concept of God? Pastor Zelle’s proposal just won’t work.
The good news is that a preponderance of evidence supports the claims that the God of the Bible does truly exist and the Bible is indeed His authoritative word to us. While it is not possible to prove conclusively that the God of the Bible really does exist, it is equally impossible to prove conclusively that He does not. Almost daily, new scientific evidence is announced that indicates that the planet, solar system, galaxy, and cosmos we inhabit have been incredibly fine-tuned to make possible an advanced human civilization. If our very existence is not the result of the actions of some external Being, then a string of exceedingly improbable coincidences must be explained.
The evidence supporting the claim that the Bible is indeed God’s authoritative word to us and not just merely human writing, was presented decades ago by Josh McDowell in his books Evidence That Demands A Verdict, More Evidence That Demands A Verdict, and A Ready Defense. Those who maintain that the Bible is nothing more than human writing are faced with the task of explaining a number of very fantastic coincidences.
Genesis (the first book of the Bible) asserts that God created human beings and the cosmos we inhabit. Of all that God created, only humans were created in the image of God (Gen 1:27). Furthermore, God declared this creation to be “very good” (Gen. 1:31). Chapter 3 of Genesis relates how the original humans rebelled against God, polluting and corrupting God’s “very good” creation and releasing in themselves a sin nature (a strong compulsion to continue rebelling against God) that has been inherited by all subsequent humans. Moment by moment, day by day, we each choose to sin (i.e., to fall short of God’s perfect standard of how we are to behave). Whenever we sin, we create a barrier between ourselves and God and incur a “sin debt” that we have no way of repaying ourselves, in whole or in part. This creates a problem for God, who passionately desires to be in a shalom (at peace in every way) relationship with each one of us, without exception (2 Peter 3:9). The Bible traces the thread of God’s plan to redeem His fallen creation and to restore to Himself all those who will choose to follow Him, however imperfectly.
In the latter part of the Bible (the New Testament) we see the working out of God’s plan: God Himself (in the person of Jesus) took on the burden and limitations of human flesh, walked among us to show us by word and example how God desires us to behave towards each other, and ultimately allowed Himself to be sacrificed on a Roman cross to pay for each of us the sin debt that we cannot pay for ourselves. The details of the birth, life, and death of Jesus are presented in the four Gospels. The remainder of the New Testament shows us the implications of these events and how they are to shape our lives today.
Rather than being myths created by Jewish followers of Jesus after the destruction of the temple (as Pastor Zelle alleges), biblical and extrabiblical sources tell us that the books of the New Testament were written by people who had experienced what they wrote about and were willing to die for what they believed to be true. Of the early followers of Jesus, many died for their beliefs. Rarely, if ever, has someone been willing to die for something that he knew was a lie. The New Testament gives us an accurate picture of real historical events and the meaning of those events for us today and in the future.
The biblical picture of God is of someone who passionately loves each one of us without exception with agape love (a selfless love that desires only the highest and best for the beloved) but will not force anyone to be in relationship with Himself. God does not say to us, “Clean up your act, and maybe then I will accept you back into relationship with Me.” Rather, God says to us, “Believe in Me (put your total trust and confidence in Me, rather than in anything or anyone else), and I will welcome you into an eternal shalom relationship with Me and will help you to live a better, more fulfilling life.”
Historically, the Christian church has been woefully deficient in presenting this message to itself and the rest of the world. The solution is not to “reimagine” God, but rather to teach those within the church what the Bible tells us about God — His unconditional love for each of us, how He desires that we live, the choice of believing in Him that He desires each of us to make, and the wonderfully transformed life that we will each experience when we choose to put our total trust in God. Those who truly choose God will be motivated to tell the rest of the world what they have experienced and to invite them to join in that experience.