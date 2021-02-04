First, I want to say the Guest Opinion by Rev. Dr. Kristin Wendland that ran in the Jan. 28 edition of the Waverly Democrat [What is truth?] was one of the best opinion pieces I have seen in the Waverly Democrat. It was well- written, current and cogent in the material presented.
Dr. Wendland’s topic is one that continues to rage in our country, as well as in countries all over the world. Most importantly, our country continues to be pulled apart by conspiracy theories, lite religion and lack of guidance or leadership by clergy and public officials.
Most of current issues must be addressed in the densely populated areas of our country, but can be seemingly swept under the rug in our small towns and rural communities. We, in Waverly, must be vigilant that does not happen.
We have an incredible police and sheriff’s department in Waverly/Bremer County. However, we still need to be educating ourselves on police brutality issues that exist elsewhere. We need to ask ourselves the question, “How can we be part of the solution?”
From the pulpit at Trinity UMC and other churches in Waverly, I know the reality of improper policing in large metro areas, racial hatred, misogyny and xenophobia have been addressed and will continue to be addressed. We, as Christians, need to be learning what those words mean and how we, as Christians, are to respond to each of those different issues.
This short column does not give me the space to expound on each of those areas. I would encourage you to call your local pastor and be in conversation with him/her as to the Christian response to each of those issues.
Following the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, I wrote several articles to my congregation. A few of the points I stressed were: No matter what side of the political aisle you stand on you need to walk to the other side and tell those that will listen that Christians are for “liberty and justice for all – so help you God”; Say in public what you say in private; Dust of your Bibles and read the Word; Make Christian community your priority – now.
We read from the prophet Joel: The Lord says, “Turn to me now, while there is time! Give me your hearts. Come with fasting, weeing, and mourning. Don’t tear your clothing in your grief; instead, tear your hearts.” Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and merciful. He is not easily angered. He is filled with kindness and is eager not to punish you. Joel 2:12-13