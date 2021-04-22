On Tuesday, America witnessed justice in the courtroom in Minneapolis.
We live in a time and place that seems to have a liquid concept of what justice really is. Do you receive special treatment because you are white or Black, educated or illiterate, employed or unemployed, poor, almost poor, middle class or rich? Certainly, there are some that will say no to all of those categories.
However, the past six decades and especially the past few years of societal enlightenment have changed the minds and hearts of many and opened eyes to some real systemic problems in our great society.
Jesus Christ asked Pilate, “What is truth?” Well, truth often comes after the onion is peeled back far enough so that the inner seed is exposed to light. Once exposed, the seed has the option of growing or dying. The seeds of truth in our society are the same as they were over two thousand years ago. The Jewish society at that time had 613 societal laws that were meant to keep the society ‘in line’. Amos boiled those laws into three laws and Jesus the Christ boiled them further into two laws.
Those laws are love the Lord your God with all you might and love your neighbor as yourself. However, the white middle class lady sees a troupe of black teens coming down the street towards her and she has a sinking feeling of eminent danger. Why? Because of the systemic pounding of the virtue or lack thereof of skin color. As they meet she realizes that they all play on the same basketball team as her son and she is relieved. Gosh – just gosh. Listen to your soul cry as you know you have lived that example.
Our charge as citizens of the United States of America and our charge as Christians is to really believe the two commandments that Jesus gave us! We do that by reaching down into our very souls and pulling out by the root the trees of hate, distrust, prejudice, race distrust, anger, and I could go on.
The action of actually beginning within one’s own soul is the hardest action. It is much easier to feel that the ‘other’ should do it first or that you really are right in your feelings of anything other than love. After all, you haven’t done anything wrong. Oh, yes you have. You have placed yourself above ‘the other’ rather than walking with ‘the other’ or carrying ‘the other’. Sisters and brothers, once you place yourself above the other, for any reason, you have stepped out of bounds. You have committed the foul. The other goes to the foul line for a free throw if they are still in the game.
Tuesday, we witnessed in Minneapolis the consequence of a foul where the fouled could not step to the foul line. He was dead. The whole occurrence is beyond tragic. The consequence of systemic fear and maybe even hate of the ‘other.'
Where are you with ‘the other?' Remember, our actions count. Today, not tomorrow, what can you do to hold the hand of the other and admit that you really are ‘the other.' Christ was the other. They crucified him. Let’s stop crucifying each other and learn to live the two commandments that Jesus the Christ gave us.