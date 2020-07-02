Okay, I’ll admit it, this article will be relatively easy as it is what I preached on this past Sunday. However, all of us sometimes need to hear things more than once before they will begin to stick.
The title of my message was “The Root Cause” and I spoke to the subject of racism. I had also addressed racism in my previous two messages. This week I spoke to what we need to be doing as a church and as a community.
I am convinced that the church is the only institution in America with a realistic chance to heal our racial divisions. That is the church of Jesus Christ. I also believe that the temples and the mosques should be part of the solution. You see, it is Christ that transcends everything that happens in the heart of humankind. The Apostle Paul declared if an individual is one with Christ that all barriers can be transcended.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the church at Colossus about the seething racial and socio-economic division that was the cultural norm in the Middle East. That seething racial and ethnic divide is still alive and well. In fact, thousands of our soldiers have been killed trying to win a war in the Middle East that has raged for millennia. If the leaders of our nations knew the scriptures of the Old Testament, known to the Jewish leaders as the Torah, they would know that the war will rage until the end of time. Sad but true. There should be no political agenda in this war on racism and we need to attack racial bias with vengeance. A biblical worldview rather than a political worldview would triumph. Whereas a political worldview will always ultimately fail.
So what must be done? Well, the first thing is that pastors, priests, rabbis, and the leaders of the mosques must lead their people in truth and in love. Yes, even in the homogenous atmosphere/culture of Waverly we must lead and lead with the wind of change at our backs. We must for the first time teach what the thirteenth chapter of 1st Corinthians means. Currently most of the leaders of all our religious organizations have been acting like Jonah as he fled away from Nineveh. We haven’t heard from them in the public square.
Jesus Christ told us to repent. To turn around and begin in a different direction. He said to walk toward the light and not towards the darkness. His church is supposed to do that but we are not hearing his call to action.
On Sunday I gave four points of action that we will begin doing at Trinity UMC. The question I have for the whole of Waverly is what will you do? Standing with a sign is nice but does it accomplish anything? Singing freedom songs are soothing but do they work in today’s atmosphere?
This coming Saturday is the 4th of July. We will celebrate the birth of a great nation that fought a war against oppression. Will this nation, formed under God, be able to withstand the war on oppression that is raging again? It is a different kind of war. It is a war for the very soul of this nation. We must repent. We as a community are the church, the temple, the mosque. We are charged with tearing the threads of racism out of the tapestry of our souls, our cities, and our country.
Again, as the Apostle Paul says, “we are neither Jew or Greek” but we are the Gentiles and the Samaritans called to bring God’s kingdom to this place and to this nation. What is your part in the solution?