I hate waiting. Waiting in line. Holding on the phone. Waiting for backed up traffic on a detour. (From our years of living in SE Waverly, waiting to cross the one lane Green Bridge.) We often hear that “time is money.” In reality, time is something much more valuable than money, time is life! Thus time “wasted while waiting” is wasted life.
On the other hand, I love waiting. A non-fisherperson Wartburg friend once asked, “Larry, what is it that you like about fishing?” I thought for a moment, then replied, “I guess it’s the waiting.” More than just waiting for a bite, waiting while fishing is anticipating the possibility of a bite. Even without a bite, waiting while fishing is time to relax and enjoy a sunrise or sunset. Time to appreciate the beauty and sounds of nature – a soaring eagle, a calling loon; time to marvel at the ever changing patterns of the wind on the water. Or perhaps it’s just time to think, to wonder, to reflect, time to reconnect with life and self and God.
The Advent season is a time of waiting. Anticipatory waiting. A central theme of Hebrew scriptures is waiting for God, for a Messiah. Waiting for deliverance and freedom – from the Egyptians, Babylonians, Greeks, Romans or oppressive government. The Hebrew people were hoping God would send a King/General, a Commander-in-chief like David. Instead they got a baby in a manger! No wonder they missed the peace and quiet, the warmth, love and hope that only God can give through the birth of new life.
Which raises a question for each of us. What are we waiting for this Advent/Christmas season? In this coronavirus year are we waiting for a liberating vaccine, for life to get back to “normal?” For opportunities to freely gather with friends and family without fear or masks? A chance to worship again with our church family in person, to sing praises in the beauty of a sanctuary? Are we waiting for the possibility of visiting grandparents or elderly neighbors isolated in a nursing home? Freedom to offer grieving friends the comfort of a hug at a funeral? The joy of surrounding a bride and groom at a wedding, with time to meet and greet at the reception? On an even more intimate level, the opportunity to gather and enjoy a virus-free Christmas dinner with family?
If our focus is primarily on things that we can’t do this year, Advent/Christmas 2020 is wasted waiting. When life and holidays are “normal,” we often complain about the hustle and bustle, the frantic pace and business, the focus on shopping and presents, cooking and baking, and football. Perhaps this year provides us with an opportunity, indeed an invitation, to dig a little deeper, to share more of our faith, hope and love with those for whom we care. To contact those who have lost loved ones because of COVID-19. Ironically, this COVID holiday season may open our eyes and hearts to the true meaning of this Holy Season, a chance to see the patterns of our life, the wind of God’s Spirit moving over the water of our soul. This could be the year when Christmas leaves us not exhausted, but renewed by God’s love for us all.
It all depends on what we’re waiting for!