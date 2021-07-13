Editor’s note: This column was scheduled to appear July 8 in the Waverly Democrat’s church page, but a mix-up related to the Independence Day holiday delayed its receipt until after press time.
If those questions were put to any Christian community, there would be spirited discussion. The voices speaking would come from many cultures, life experiences, levels of understanding of the Christian canon, and many other factors. So, I will explain in 500 words or less (as the paper desires) what exactly Christianity is. I continue with my tongue still in my cheek as volumes have been written on both of the questions posited.
Christianity is a way of living that comes from believing that Jesus Christ is the prophesied savior. That prophecy was lived out through thousands of years of Hebrew culture that interacted with the civil culture and other religious cultures throughout recorded history.
Records show that Jesus of Nazareth was a real person that lived a real life. He was a leader of men. He angered the authorities of that time by challenging their authority, and therefore was arrested, falsely charged, convicted of plotting against the Caesar, tortured and crucified on a cross.
How is that different than what is happening today in many cultures that are still persecuting Christians? The answer is – it is no different. Christians all over the world are still being killed daily. I could name countries that are big in Christian eradication, but why anger folks that have never heard of such a thing. If you want details, just call me and I will give you much more than you want to hear. Christians are a people who have been persecuted since AD 1.
However, how do we deal with persecution? We deal with it through grace, love, forgiveness and forceful discussion. If you want to know what I mean by forceful discussion, just read the first four chapters of the book of Acts in the Christian Bible. Christians are secure in their beliefs that Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life both now and in eternity.
Now, today in America, we have several very powerful movements that are trying to silence Christians of all stripes. The Cancel Culture says that all Christian followers should be silent and not speak in the public forum about their beliefs. However, other religions are encouraged to be very vocal and almost zealous in their beliefs. That is not setting well with many Christians here in America. Many American Christians feel persecuted and are becoming incredibly angry at having their voices cancelled in academia and other public forums.
I write about this to point out what a Christian is supposed to be, as stated above. What do they do? I fear there is a militancy on the horizon from what I will call the ‘common Christian’ in America. Many millions are fast approaching the breaking point and are forgetting about grace, love, forgiveness and the tenants of the faith.
I call for both civic leaders and Christian leaders to again begin to dialogue about how we, as a free society, can allow religious and civil discourse to flourish in our civic and religious halls. We have a major change in societal relationship and fellowship to heal so we again, as a free people, can live in peace and not feel pressured to quit our beliefs or succumb to be cancelled in each of the others’ halls. Let us listen to one another and again love each other through respect, common courtesies and, most of all, acknowledge our rights as freedom for all in this great land of milk and honey that is named America.