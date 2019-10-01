This morning, UNI Instructor Carissa Froyum announced her run for the Iowa House in District 63, which includes northern Black Hawk County and all of Bremer County.
“As a mom to a child with a rare, life-threatening medical condition, I’ve seen the problems in our healthcare system from the inside. Our family, and families across this state, have put up with this healthcare crisis for far too long,” said Froyum. “We need real change, and real results now.”
Carissa Froyum is the mother to Hans, 8, who suffers from Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome (CCHS). Hans cannot breathe on his own when he sleeps, and requires a respirator machine to breathe for him. Due to the severity of his condition, Hans is covered under Medicaid which was recently privatized by the state legislature. Carissa is a board member of the CCHS Family Network and is an instructor at the University of Northern Iowa.
“That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy for the Iowa House here in District 63. You can be confident I’m going to fight to fix Iowa’s healthcare crisis like my son’s life depends on it — because it does.”
Carissa and her husband Adam Roise live in Denver and have been married for 16 years. They have three children in Isak, Hans, and Linnea.