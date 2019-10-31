Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site for the Nov. 19 CIC is Tripoli. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 12 and $45 after Nov. 12. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7C (Fumigation) and 10 (Research and Demonstration) and private pesticide applicators who are certified to apply fumigants. The course will cover topics including: recognition of sensitive areas; pests, pest management and pesticides; specific factors which may lead to a hazardous condition; and pesticide labels.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.