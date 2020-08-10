Waverly Heritage Days teams up with Waverly Municipal Golf Course and Country Club to hold a fundraiser.
The first annual Waverly Heritage Days classic golf tournament will be held Aug. 29 with registration starting at noon with a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four person best shot that will include 18 holes of golf, your cart and a build your own burger meal.
Early Registration can be done by contacting the Waverly Municipal Golf Course Pro Shop. Jordan David, Waverly’s golf pro, Is in charge of the golf tournament and can be reached at 319-352-1530.
Prizes awards will be given out at 6 p.m.
To add to this already great event we will open the country club up to the public where they can participate in the build your own burger that will include potato salad, chips, cookies and drinks. All for just $10 starting at 5 p.m. Waverly’s Country club management will be in charge of all food and beverages.
Also at 5 p.m. bring your lawn chairs, blankets and be ready to enjoy an evening of music presented by Mason Dixon Line featuring Chris Morrison, a Nashville recording artist playing country/rock ‘n’ roll. A free will donation will be accepted for this event. We will be encouraging social distancing for this event that will be held outdoors under the large beautiful pine trees of the Country Club.
All funds raised will go towards the 2021 Waverly Heritage Days. Fundraising for Heritage Days is a year-long event with numerous activities in the works as fundraisers. Please follow our Facebook page at Waverly Heritage Days for updated information and how to donate or send a message.