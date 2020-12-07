Dan Gable has three Iowa high school wrestling championships at Waterloo West, two NCAA national titles and a runner-up at Iowa State, and won a gold medal representing the USA at the Munich 1972 Olympics.
As a coach, he led the Iowa Hawkeyes to 15 national team championships while coaching 152 All-Americans, 45 individual national champions, 106 Big Ten titlists and 12 Olympians, four of them winning gold, one silver medalist and three taking bronze.
But on Monday, the wrestling legend was given the highest honor a civilian could receive: The Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced that Gable would receive the award while the president made a campaign visit to Iowa. The ceremony was held at the White House on Monday, attended by both of Iowa’s senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
In a tweet, Ernst congratulated Gable for the honor.
“As an Olympic gold medalist, former @IowaStateU wrestler, & legendary @uiowa wrestling coach, Iowan Dan Gable is one of wrestling’s greatest icons,” Ernst wrote. “@ChuckGrassley & I were honored to witness Dan receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the @WhiteHouse today.”
Grassley highlighted Gable’s career through a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
“Dan Gable demonstrates that through hard work and determination you can accomplish great things,” Grassley said. “While he’s famous for winning awards both as a wrestler and as a wrestling coach, he’s also well-known and respected for his focus on family and giving back to his community and state.”
Gable amassed an amateur record of 181-1, including being undefeated in 64 high-school matches while at West and 117 victories as a Cyclone. His only loss was in the 1970 NCAA championship match at 142 pounds in Champaign, Illinois, to Washington’s Larry Owings.
In the 1971 FILA World Championships (now known as United World Wrestling) in Sofia, Bulgaria, he won all six of his matches at 68 kilograms, including four pins, defeating Vasily Kazakov of the Soviet Union, 5-1, to win gold.
Then at the Olympics, Gable did not give up a single point in all six of his matches in Munich, West Germany, defeating Japan’s Kikuko Wada, 6-0, in the gold-medal final.
Gable joined the Hawkeye program in 1972, becoming head coach in 1976, and earned a 355-21-5 dual meet record through his retirement in 1997. Iowa also won 21 team Big Ten titles during that span.
“No one has done more to promote wrestling in America than Dan Gable,” Trump said in his remarks at the White House prior to giving Gable the medal. “He’s an athletic giant who conquered one of the most difficult and ancient sports in the world.
“He’s the greatest wrestler, probably, ever. We’ve never had anybody like him. He’s made our country very proud, and he is a true GOAT… Greatest of All Time.”
Gable said that he was able to promote wrestling at the University of Iowa because he learned how to talk about the sport as a Hawkeye assistant.
“Talk helped,” he said. “Yet talk didn’t win me over. Performance and lifestyle did.
“Success one has with others is more important than the success that you have as yourself.”
He said his appearance at the White House isn’t due solely to his win in Munich, but as a result of his hard work throughout his career, from his competitive days on the mat through to his time coaching at Iowa and beyond.
“Because of their individual performances, great historic team and family performances are the results,” Gable said. “Proof is in the results. The proof is here today (in a family of 23).
“They are witnessing this historic moment of someone quite ordinary, mostly, going to the highest level as an athlete and a person, and helping others do the same through the professional level of coaching.”