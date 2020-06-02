The second- and third-grade classes of St. Paul’s Lutheran School attended a performance of Yamato Drummers of Japan at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on Monday, March 9.
Prior to the performance, each of these classes got multiple visits from Master Teaching Artist, Christina Farrell to enhance the experience through arts-based lessons.
During each visit, Farrell provided opportunities for the students to explore Japanese culture through music-making, storytelling and visual imagery. Through these lessons, the students examined how cultures and societies change over time.